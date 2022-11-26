Bogus drug unit operational in Baddi since June: Power board

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 25

Baddi-based Trizal Formulation has been manufacturing spurious drugs on an industrial plot (number 29) since June. The unit availed a 15 kW power connection in June.

MS Guleria, Superintending Engineer, HP State Electricity Board Limited, Solan, said: “Trizal Formulation was granted a power connection on June 2. The unit has consumed 4,073 kW power units since then.”

Mohit Bansal, an Agra-based wholesale chemist who was operating the said firm, had produced a rent agreement on the industrial plot as well as Udyam Registration obtained from the portal of the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Sector Enterprises to avail the power connection. Udyog Aadhaar is, however, issued once a factory comes into production after about 60 days.

Though the plot was leased out to Signature Steriles by the Industries Department, no such unit existed on its premises. As per the norms, a lessee can give 49 per cent area on rent to another investor but here the original allottee was not found operating any unit.

“A signboard of Sarah Enterprises was found on the ground floor of the industrial plot-29 while Trizal Formulation had set up its unauthorised manufacturing facility on the first floor. No other unit was operating in the said plot,” said Navneet Marwaha, State Drugs Controller, who had led the team that raided the premises yesterday.

The role of the Industries Department, which was pursuing the transfer of the plot to Trizal Formulation since August, has come under lens.

According to officials of the Industries Department, Signature Steriles had moved an application to transfer the plot to Trizal Formulation in August and it had been approved on November 17, but the fee was yet to be paid by the latter. This had delayed its transfer. It appears Signature Steriles was not operating since months on this plot.

When contacted, a senior official from the Directorate of Industries said the issue would be examined.

It’s, however, shocking to note that the spurious drug racket worth crores of rupees was conveniently being operated from an industrial plot by throwing all norms to the wind. Lack of coordination among various departments has been exposed in this case.

Agra store raided, Rs 5.5L drugs seized

A team of drug officials on Friday raided Mohit Bansal’s wholesale medical store, MH Pharma, in the Fountain area of Agra. The spurious drugs seized at Baddi were sold here.

The said store was sealed by the UP authorities on the request made by the state Drug Control Administration on Tuesday

State Drugs Controller Navneet Marwaha confirmed the development and said 19 samples had been drawn for lab analysis. Drugs worth Rs 5.5 lakh have been seized by the team

