Bomb threat: Himachal Pradesh High Court building vacated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 18

The proceedings of the High Court were disrupted till 2 pm today due to a police drill on its premises amid rumours of a bomb threat. Though the police did not officially confirm whether it was a mock exercise or a security check in view of the threat, unconfirmed sources said that an email had been received threatening that explosives had been planted in the buildings of the high courts across the country.

