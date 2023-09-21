Book Bank for children opens

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 20

The Kullu Kar Sewa Dal has started a Book Bank in Kullu, inaugurated by the Manali Hotel Association’s vice president, Roshan Thakur here yesterday. Students from schools and colleges can access books of Himachal Education Board for free.

Kar Sewa Dal president, Mandeep Singh said articles made by differently abled children like rakhis, candles, jute handbags, paper bags, handloom and handicraft items, and other essential gift items will also be available at the book bank store. He added that the items prepared by the members of Kar Sewa Mahila Dal like pickles, jam, chutney, ‘sepu badi’, local rajma, ‘sheera’, ‘maash dal’, ‘local badi’, ‘walnut siddu’, etc. will also be available for sale at the book bank.

