Book chronicles valour of Palampur’s Maj Sudhir Walia

Palampur, May 19

‘Rambo’, a book on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Sudhir Kumar Walia, written by Col Ashutosh Kale, was released in New Delhi yesterday by former Army Chief General VP Malik in the presence of the late soldier’s family members.

The book charts the journey of Major Sudhir Walia of 9 Para (Special Forces) from an attack on Zulu Top in the Kargil war to operations against terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

Major Walia, who belonged to Palampur, was given the country’s highest peacetime gallantry award posthumously. Captain Vikram Batra and Major Som Nath Sharma, who were awarded Paramvir Chakra posthumously, besides Captain Saurabh Kalia belonged to Palampur.

Major Walia, an alumnus of Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, was commissioned into 4 JAT Regiment in 1988. Major Walia was also decorated with the Sena Medal for gallantry on two occasions for combating militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also served as ADC to the then Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik. During his posting with Gen Malik, Major Walia requested a posting in Kargil with his unit to fight intruders. Malik acceded to his request and sent his most fearless and valiant soldier to the battle area of Kargil, as per the book. After the Kargil War ended, his team was assigned the duty of fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 29, 1999, Major Walia, with a squad of five commandos was on a “search and destroy” mission in the Hafruda forest of J&K’s Kupwara district. The squad suddenly chanced upon a well-camouflaged hideout with 20-odd terrorists. Major Walia quickly organised his team and attacked the hideout. Leading from the front, Major Sudhir killed six militants single-handedly. However, during the process, he sustained gunshot wounds in the stomach. Though he was unable to move, Major Walia continued to give orders till all militants were eliminated. He allowed himself to be evacuated only 35 minutes after the operation ended. He was airlifted to the Army base hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

In 1997, Major Walia was sent to the United States for a specialised course and also got the rare honour of speaking at the Pentagon during this assignment. Known as ‘Rambo’ in the Army circles, he was called ‘Colonel’ by his peers in the course, who had come from 80 other countries.

