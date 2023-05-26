Book on Ashok Chakra awardee released

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 25

A biography on martyr Major Sudhir Kumar Walia, who sacrificed his life while fighting with militants in Kashmir, was released on the occasion of his birth anniversary here today.

Walia’s father Subedar Major Rulia Ram Walia (retd) released the book titled ‘COOMAR’ written by a Mumbai-based author, Jaishree Laxmikant.

Major Walia hailed from Banuri village near Palampur. He passed out in the first batch of Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, and was later commissioned in 4 JAT Regiment. He was awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously.

Laxmikant is a freelance writer, who is writing about armed forces since 2019. She says, “I hope to document the stories of Indian soldiers and bravehearts, who have sacrificed their lives for the country.” The book can be ordered online on Amazon.