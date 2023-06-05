Book released

Tribune News Service

Nurpur, June 4

A book titled “Visthapan Ka Dansh” on the hardships being faced by the people displaced after acquisition of their immovable properties for various development projects has been released here.

The book is written by Dr Sanjay Dhiman, a Himachal Pradesh Administrative Officer, who is presently serving as Deputy Commissioner, Relief and Rehabilitation, Raja ka Talab in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district. The book dwells on the impact lives of the people had after coming up of the Pong Dam, highway-widening and airport projects in the hill state.