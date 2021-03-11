Boost border infra to check migration of people: Ex-SP Neha Yadav

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, August 21

Strengthening the basic infrastructure and expanding communication network along the China border to match the vast infrastructure created by China was the need of the hour to arrest migration of people from border villages and facilitate the forces guarding the borders, said Neha Yadav, former SP of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh.

“China has constructed four-lane roads, developed townships along the border and has a high-tech communication system with penetration into the Indian Territory while we are far behind in infrastructure development and poor communication network is a major handicap,” she said while speaking at the 10th National Conference of Women in Police.

Poor communication network was a major reason for the delay in crime reporting in Anjaw and developing model villages by improving infrastructure in remote and isolated villages on the borders under the vibrant village project and installation of 900 towers in Arunachal would ease the situation, she added. Yadav focused on toilet facilities for women even though she had very few women police personnel during her 16-month stint as SP of Anjaw.

With women safety and security being the top priority of the government, crime against women has declined in Uttar Pradesh. “Several initiatives, including ‘Mission Shakti’ have been started under which the women from all walks of life are contacted and motivated to speak against the crime and made aware of their rights and various government schemes for women,” said ASP Saharanpur Preeti Yadav.

Pink routes have been created which act as a one-stop centre where women police personnel can feed their children and use washrooms. The setting up of women helpdesk, establishing women police stations, increase in patrolling vehicles and Anti-Romeo Squad have also contributed to reduction in crime against women, she said.

Madhya Pradesh ADGP Anuradha Shankar said there was 33 per cent reservation for women in the state cadre now and an increased number of women in the force had improved behaviour at workplaces, brought discipline and created a sense of security.

