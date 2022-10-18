Border vigilance up to curb illegal liquor trade during Himachal polls

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 17

In view of the Assembly polls, the Department of State Taxes and Excise has geared up to check the illegal liquor trade, wherein border areas of Baddi, Parwanoo, Una, Nurpur, Mehatpur and Bilaspur, etc are being specially targeted.

In all, 65 special task force teams have been formed to check the illegal liquor inflow into the state. Strict action was being taken against those indulging in the illegal trade in various parts of the state, said Yunus, Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise Department.

He further said all liquor shops in the state were being inspected and daily sale was being monitored. Officials of the department are keeping a close watch on all bottling plants, winery, breweries and wholesale godowns as well. If any licensee is found involved in nefarious activities, strict action will be taken against them.

“The department has also launched a toll-free helpline number (1800-180-8062), email (vselection2022@mailhptax.gov.in) and a WhatsApp number (+91 9418611339) for the general public to file complaints or objections related to liquor trade,” Yunus added.

#Baddi #Bilaspur #nurpur #Parwanoo #solan #una