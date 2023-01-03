Border with China more secure now, says DGP

Shimla, January 2

The 240-km border that Himachal shares with China is far more secure at present than it was about two-and-a-half years ago, said DGP Sanjay Kundu while addressing mediapersons here today.

He said, “A lot of measures have been taken to secure the state’s border with China. That’s a major reason why this part of the border hasn’t seen any serious incident.”

Kundu said, “We had sent 12 recommendations to the Centre and I am glad that most of them have been acted upon.” He added, “Over the past two and a half years, our road infrastructure and air defence capabilities have improved.”

He said, “Intelligence and communication capabilities have become better and access to Leh and Ladakh has improved following the construction of the Atal Tunnel.”

He said, “Arrangements have been made to teach Tibetan and Chinese languages to police personnel.”

He added that the Vibrant Village Programme, which seeks to build infrastructure and tourist centres in villages along the China border, was also helping in checking depopulation in the area.

In 2020, a Himachal Police team had found that villages located along the China border were getting de-populated due to a lack of economic opportunities and only elderly women were left in many of the villages. — TNS

