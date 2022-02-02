Both bottling plants run by same person

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 1

Two unauthorised liquor bottling plants detected in Nalagarh sub-division in the last 10 days were being operated by the same gang.

Police investigations into the second plant detected at Balechri village near Loharghat reveal that Prakash, alias Gagan, alias Sonu, had taken the double storey building on rent about a year ago. A monthly rental of Rs 5,000 was being paid to its owner, a resident of Namhol village in Bilaspur district. The rent agreement, which was produced by the owner, was valid for a year and had expired in December.

Prakash is a resident of Karyalag village in Ghumarwin tehsil of Bilaspur district. He was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Mandi hooch case from Baroda on Sunday. His role was being examined in the hooch case as well. Prakash was arrested by the SIT along with three others and it was being ascertained how liquor manufactured at the two bottling plants found its way into the markets.

Among the two bottling plants detected in the last 10 days, one was located at Gujjarhatti village while another at Balechri in isolated places away from the habitation. Such locations facilitated easy operations as no enforcement agency ventured there to check the nefarious operations. Officials of the State Taxes and Excise Department said since the plant was non-operational for the last month or so they were keeping a watch on the place. —