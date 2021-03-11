Boulder falls on car at Theog, two UP tourists killed, Shimla NH blocked

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 20

Two tourists from Noida in Uttar Pradesh were killed while two others were injured when their car was hit by a boulder at Mahipal near Saini in Theog subdivision of Shimla district today.

The ill-fated vehicle with four persons was on its way to Rohru from Noida. The injured had been taken to the Civil Hospital, Theog, and were under treatment.

A vehicle was damaged after a boulder fell on it following a landslide at Theog in Shimla district on Saturday. Tribune photo

The Shimla-Kalka road was blocked near Shoghi following a massive landslide and traffic was diverted through the Shoghi-Mehli road.

Dharamsala received the maximum 333 mm rain in the past 24 hours, its heaviest in 64 years. The last highest rainfall was 316 mm recorded on August 6, 1958, said Director, MeT office, Surender Paul, adding that Kangra also received the heaviest rain.

Meanwhile, Very heavy rain lashed several parts of Himachal and Kangra was the wettest with 347 mm rain, followed by Dharamsala (333 mm), Jogindernagar (210 mm), Dalhousie (191 mm), Naina Devi (185 mm), Mandi (154 mm), Palampur (152 mm), Gohar (Mandi) (129 mm), Mashobra (110 mm) and Kufri (103 mm).

The MeT office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in lower and mid hills for next four days.