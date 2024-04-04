Boulders endanger commuters

GIANT boulders that slipped from the hills lie along the Dagshai-Kumarhatti road, endangering the lives of the commuters. The authorities concerned have failed to remove them. Since the threat of a mishap looms over those travelling on this road, the authorities should take stock of the situation and ensure that the road is cleared on priority. —Ritu, Kumarhatti

Leaking water pipes across Shimla

THE water supply system in the town is plagued by faults, and leaking pipes are a familiar sight in many parts of the capital. Yesterday, water was leaking from a pipe in the Krishna Nagar area of the town. Not only is this incredibly unsanitary, it also leads to the wastage of water. The authorities concerned should take note of the situation and ensure that water is not wasted. —Jagdish, Shimla

Kuftadhar residents’ unique neighbour: Garbage!

THE sanitation system in the Kuftadhar area of Ruldubhatta ward under the jurisdiction of the Shimla Municipal Corporation is in a pretty bad shape. Heaps upon heaps of garbage can be spotted at several places in the area. Garbage is being thrown even down the drain at many places. Area residents have notified the MC about this menace, calling for action against those who are litter mindlessly with no regard to their social responsibilities. —Sanjay, Ruldubhatta (Shimla)

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]