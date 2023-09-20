Boundary wall of govt school at mandi develops cracks

A grave threat looms large over the staff and students of Government Senior Secondary School at School Bazaar in Mandi as the boundary wall of the institute may collapse any time. The wall, as seen from outside the school, has developed huge cracks and may give way any moment. The school administration should ensure that the wall is repaired at the earliest to avoid any untoward incident.

Narender Kumar, Mandi

depute cops to regulate traffic in Kasumpti market

with no traffic police personnel manning the traffic on the narrow one-way Kasumpti market road, snarl-ups can be witnessed here during the evening hours. The traffic police should ensure that cops are deputed to manage the traffic on this narrow stretch till 9 pm, especially till the repair work on the Brockhurst-Vikasnagar road is going on.

Rajat, Panthaghati

Number of strays in shimla goes up

the increasing number of stray animals roaming freely in the open, especially in the interior areas of the city, is a major cause of traffic-related problems, including accidents. With streetlights lying defunct in many areas, it becomes difficult for motorists and pedestrians to spot the strays in the evenings. The administration must address the issue on priority.

Ritik Sharma, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Mandi