Boundary wall of govt school at mandi develops cracks

A grave threat looms large over the staff and students of Government Senior Secondary School at School Bazaar in Mandi as the boundary wall of the institute may collapse any time. The wall, as seen from outside the school, has developed huge cracks and may give way any moment. The school administration should ensure that the wall is repaired at the earliest to avoid any untoward incident.
Narender Kumar, Mandi
depute cops to regulate traffic in Kasumpti market
with no traffic police personnel manning the traffic on the narrow one-way Kasumpti market road, snarl-ups can be witnessed here during the evening hours. The traffic police should ensure that cops are deputed to manage the traffic on this narrow stretch till 9 pm, especially till the repair work on the Brockhurst-Vikasnagar road is going on.
Rajat, Panthaghati
Number of strays in shimla goes up
the increasing number of stray animals roaming freely in the open, especially in the interior areas of the city, is a major cause of traffic-related problems, including accidents. With streetlights lying defunct in many areas, it becomes difficult for motorists and pedestrians to spot the strays in the evenings. The administration must address the issue on priority.
Ritik Sharma, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe