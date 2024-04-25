Boy consumes chemical in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan: A case of a student consuming a chemical substance allegedly taken from the laboratory of St Luke’s School came to light here on Wednesday. Solan SP Gaurav Singh said the student had been referred to PGI-Chandigarh and an FIR was being registered against the school management while further probe was underway. The police learnt about the mishap from a local hospital where the boy was taken by the staff after he was taken ill. It was yet to be verified what chemical was consumed by the boy and whether the act was deliberate or by mistake.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh #Solan