Boy consumes chemical in Solan

Solan: A case of a student consuming a chemical substance allegedly taken from the laboratory of St Luke’s School came to light here on Wednesday. Solan SP Gaurav Singh said the student had been referred to PGI-Chandigarh and an FIR was being registered against the school management while further probe was underway. The police learnt about the mishap from a local hospital where the boy was taken by the staff after he was taken ill. It was yet to be verified what chemical was consumed by the boy and whether the act was deliberate or by mistake.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
The ECI has invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the ...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...