Brahmin Sabha celebrates Parshuram Jayanti in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 10

Brahmin Sabha, Nurpur, celebrated Parshuram Jayanti with religious fervour here on Friday at Shanti Bhawan. Dr NN Sharma, prominent educationist and vice-chancellor of Sri Sai University (Palampur), was the chief guest.

On the occasion, the sabha honoured NGOs — Nurpur Blood Donors’ Club and Angel Divyang Asharam, Rehan in Fatehpur sub-division. Meritorious students of the area were also felicitated for their academic and sports achievements.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nurpur #Palampur