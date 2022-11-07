Braving cold, candidates out to woo voters in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 6

Braving cold in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, candidates in the poll fray are sweating it hard to reach out to voters to seek support for the Assembly elections.

The weather turned inclement as the higher-altitude areas received fresh snowfall yesterday. As a result, the traffic movement on the Manali-Leh highway beyond Darcha towards Leh via Baralacha pass was disrupted today.

The Miyar valley too received fresh snowfall, which made it tough for candidates to reach out to voters. Despite this, Congress’ Ravi Thakur visited several villages of the valley amid snow yesterday.

Today, BJP’s Ram Lal Markanda visited the remote Tindi area of the district to seek the support of voters.

The candidates are aware that in the coming days, bad weather may hit their poll campaign in remote villages of the district. So, they have started visiting high-altitude villages first to reach out to voters.

