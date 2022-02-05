Braving heavy snow to vaccinate kids at Narayangarh school in Mandi

Mandi, February 4
Health worker Dev Dasi, posted at Didar sub health centre, braved inclement weather and snow in Seraj valley and walked for nearly two days to vaccinate 42 children at Narayangarh school in Mandi.
She walked and cleared a six-km track to reach the school, where a vaccination centre had been set up.
Her video crossing a snowy path was shared by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on his twitter handle. The minister appreciated the exemplary deed of the female health worker. “I am proud of our health army”.
