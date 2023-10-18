'Breast cancer most common cancer among women in state'

Shimla, October 17
Like elsewhere in the country, breast cancer has become the most common cancer among women in the state.
“Over the last two years, there’s a rise in cases of breast cancer than cervical cancer in the state,” said Dr Manish Gupta, head, Department of Radiology, at Tertiary Cancer Care Centre, IGMC, Shimla.
On Sunday, the cancer hospital conducted a breast cancer-cum-screening camp for women paramedical staff of the IGMC. As many as 86 women staff members were screened for cancer during the camp. Dr Gupta said, “We have good facilities at Shimla and Tanda for the patients. At Nerchowk and AIIMS, Bilaspur, we will have equally good facilities in the times to come.”
The risk factors for cancer include age, obesity, alcohol consumption, family history, radiation exposure, reproductive history, tobacco use and postmenopausal hormone therapy.
