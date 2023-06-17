Breeding season on, fishing banned in Pong reservoir

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, JUNE 16

Fishing in the Pong Dam reservoir in lower Kangra district was banned today for the next two months in view of the fish breeding season. The ban which comes into effect every year from June 16 continues up to August 15.

As per information, the Fisheries Department has deployed a flying squad and set up 18 patrolling camps at different locations on the periphery of the Pong reservoir to check illegal fishing during the breeding season.

Apart from this, a power motor boat equipped with the latest techniques will keep a vigil on illegal fishing in the reservoir. The department has engaged 25 outsourced workers, most of them fishermen, for undertaking patrolling. As many 2,000 fishermen through 15 fisheries societies are licence holders and earn their livelihood by fishing.

Sprawling over an area of 24,000 hectares, the man-made water body, which is 42-km long and 19-km broad, is providing livelihood to over 2,000 fishermen. As per official information, the Pong reservoir produces Singhara fish species which is around 60 per cent of the total fish production. It fetches the highest price among all species in the market. Apart from this, species of Rahu, Katla, Common Carpe and Mahasheer are also produced here which are in huge demand.

Sat Pal Mehta, Director, Fisheries Department, Bilaspur, said the department had planned to check fishing during the two-month breeding season. “During fish breeding season each fisherman will be paid Rs 4,500 for two

month as off-season allowance-cum- compensatory financial relief. The department is also providing free accidental insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to every fisherman apart from providing quality fishing nets and boats at subsidized price to them,” he said.

He said that fishing was a non-bailable offence and the department would take legal action against the offender if found involved in illegal fishing anywhere in the state.

The Fisheries Department imposes a blanket ban on fish catching every year in Gobind Sagar, Pong, Chamera and Kol Dam reservoirs in the state. Fishing has been banned in all rivers in the state for two months from today.