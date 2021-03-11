Bridge in bad shape

Acentury-old bridge at Mattor on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway has turned into a death trap. A number of accidents have taken place on the bridge as no repair work has been carried out there by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The NHAI had taken over the highway four years ago for its widening but there is no sign of improvement. The authorities concerned must get the needful done immediately. — Disha Sood, Palampur

Curtains at paediatric wards must

Partition curtains at paediatric wards of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) are the need of the hour. It’s uncomfortable for the new mothers to feed their babies while the ward is full of people. The hospital administration must look into the issue and get the needful done immediately. — Sarabjit, Shimla

Need to check rash driving

THE police need to check rash and negligent driving in the town. It is not just youngsters who are zipping around at high speed but even private buses can be seen flouting speed limit, risking the life of both commuters and pedestrians. Action must be taken by the Transport and Police Department to check high speed driving by all. — Rajesh Gupta, Shimla

