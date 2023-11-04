Bridge in Jawali likely to open within a week

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 3

The Trilokpur bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway (NH)-154 near Kotla in Jawali subdivision in Kangra district, which was closed on October 27 for movement of all types of traffic when it suffered partial damage, is likely to open for vehicular traffic within a week.

As per information, the NHAI, after examining the condition of the damaged bridge, has started its restoration work by constructing a retaining wall beneath the damaged portion of the bridge approach.

According to Tushar Singh, Deputy Manager, NHAI, Palampur, the retaining wall with four metre breadth and 17 metre height is being constructed on a war footing by the NHAI to protect bridge approach and all efforts were being made to restore this bridge to traffic within a week.

“The machinery of the NHAI’s construction company engaged for the construction of Pathankot-Mandi NH widening project (phase-2 Bherkhud to Seuni) was excavating foundation of new bridge a few metres away from the existing bridge at Trilokpur when the wing wall of the existing bridge slid leading to sudden collapse of the bridge approach road.

After closure of the bridge, the administration has diverted light vehicles via the Kotla – Soldha- Batees Meel link road. This 10-km stretch is in bad condition due to landslides triggered during monsoon rains. Long queues of vehicles have become a daily feature at Kotla and Batees Meel leading to long traffic jams.

The passenger transport vehicles (buses) are being allowed to use Batees Meel- Kuthera- Jawali- Raja ka Talab link road. Some private buses are resorting to a transshipment system to ferry their passengers at their destinations by boarding and alighting passengers on both sides of the damaged Trilokpur bridge. A lot of hardship is being faced by the bus passengers as well as commuters travelling in light vehicles after closure of the bridge.

