Bridge linking remote villages with Bharmour highway opens

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, June 11

Local MLA Jia Lal Kapoor today inaugurated a bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 2.57 crore on the Ravi river, which links villages in remote Lech panchayat of the Bharmour Assembly constituency of Chamba district with the national highway.

Kapoor, while addressing a public meeting later, said that the bridge over the Ravi would link Lech panchayat with the Bharmour-Chamba national highway. The National Bank for Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) had funded the construction of the bridge, he added.

He said that 95 per cent people in Sindhua village of Lech panchayat are Sikhs. He added that the work to further link the village would be started soon.