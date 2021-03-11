Bridge linking remote villages with Bharmour highway opens

Bharmour, June 11
Local MLA Jia Lal Kapoor today inaugurated a bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 2.57 crore on the Ravi river, which links villages in remote Lech panchayat of the Bharmour Assembly constituency of Chamba district with the national highway.
Kapoor, while addressing a public meeting later, said that the bridge over the Ravi would link Lech panchayat with the Bharmour-Chamba national highway. The National Bank for Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) had funded the construction of the bridge, he added.
He said that 95 per cent people in Sindhua village of Lech panchayat are Sikhs. He added that the work to further link the village would be started soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...
Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum
Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...