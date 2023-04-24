Bridge over Pabbar opens, travel to Rohru to be easier

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh inaugurated a bridge over Pabbar river in Rohru today. The minister flagged off an HRTC bus over the bridge on the occasion. Built at a cost of Rs 19 crore, thousands of people from half a dozen panchayats adjoining Rohru would be benefited by this bridge.

The minister said that these panchayats would now be connected directly with the main market in Rohru. Earlier, the people of these panchayats had to come to Rohru by traveling an additional distance of 10 to 12 kilometres via Samoli.

“People were facing problems without the bridge, but now thousands of farmers and other people would benefit from it as commuting to Rohru would become quite easy,” the minister said.

He further said that the state government was making continuous efforts for the welfare of the common people. “In the coming days, government schemes will be implemented and fresh plans prepared as per the needs of the people,” he said.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary and local MLA Mohan Lal Brakta and other local Congress leaders were present on the occasion.