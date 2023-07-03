Bridge washed away, migration of shepherds to Bara Bhangal stalled

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, July 2

Hundreds of Gaddi shepherds are stuck at Palachak on way to Bara Bhangal. They are unable to undertake their annual migratory trek to Bara Bhangal as a bridge over a local rivulet was washed away in a flash flood about two months ago.

The shepherds today held a meeting at Palachak and urged the district administration and the state government to get the damaged bridge repaired at the earliest so that they could undertake their annual migration.

Shepherd Raj Kumar from the Rajgundha area said they had not been able to move to Bara Bhangal for the past two months. At present, about 30 deras of shepherds, having thousands of sheep and goats, were stuck at Palachak. They were also facing shortage of fodder for their herds, he added.

Ramesh Chander, a shepherd from Bara Bhangal, said the district administration had issued a grant of Rs 4 lakh to the local Baragram panchayat for the bridge repair, but nothing had been done in that regard so far. Officials should be directed to expedite the repair of the damaged bridge, he said.

Shepherd Brahm Ram said even the government supply of food stock being sent to Bara Bhangal was stuck at Palachak.

The shepherds demanded that the old route to Bara Bhangal, which was damaged due to massive landslides about five years ago, should also be restored.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal claimed the administration was trying to get the damaged bridge repaired at the earliest.

Facing fodder shortage