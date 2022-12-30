Brief spell of snowfall cheers tourists in Narkanda, Kufri

Shimla, December 29
The capital city witnessed drizzle today, while the nearby hill stations of Kufri and Narkanda received a brief spell of snowfall.
As per the weather department, light rain was reported at various places in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu and Sirmaur this evening. In the higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts, light snowfall has been reported.
The weather department had predicted light to moderate rainfall in low and middle hills and light snowfall in the higher hills this evening. With the forecast for tomorrow being more or less the same, the tourists here will be hoping for a longer spell of snowfall.
With the weather being cloudy since morning, tourists in Shimla are hopeful of witnessing snowfall later in the day. “The weather is cold, it looks like it’s going to snow today. We are pretty excited to see the snowfall,” said Harmanjeet from Punjab.
However, they had to remain content with drizzling in the evening. At Kufri and Narkanda, however, a fleeting spell of snowfall was witnessed.
“Snowfall started at Kufri around 4pm. But it was over within minutes, leaving the tourists a little disappointed,” said Mohinder Mehta, a guide.
At Narkanda, the spell lasted a little longer. “It’s kind of stop-start. It’s very light at the moment, but can get heavier later in the night,” said Kamal Sharma, a resident of Narkanda.
Meanwhile, the administration is busy preparing a plan to regulate the rush of tourists and their vehicles coming into the city for New Year. “We are working on a plan to regulate the traffic. It will be revealed tomorrow,” said an official.
