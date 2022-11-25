Bring deity back to temple: Kullu villagers to DC

Our Correspondent

KULLU, NOVember 24

A delegation of Julli villagers in the Gadsa valley of Bhuntar met Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg today and requested him that the deity, Ghatotkach, be brought back to its original place.

They said a portion of the temple located in Julli village had collapsed a few months ago and the deity was shifted to a villager’s house.

Villager Pawan Kumar said when some persons went to bring the palanquin of the deity, people from the other side opposed them and started fighting.

The villagers said a complaint was made to the district administration six months ago and the SDM was preparing a report. They urged the DC to complete the report soon and he deity be brought back to its original place.