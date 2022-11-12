Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Brisk voting despite cold, netas seek blessings of local deities

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, November 12

Having campaigned vigorously to woo voters over the last few days, all senior leaders, including JP Nadda, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Congress president Pratibha Singh started their day by seeking the blessings of their “kul devis and devtaa” (family deities) on the voting day on Saturday.

The voting for the 68 Assembly constituencies in the state began on a brisk note as voters queued up outside polling stations despite the early morning cold. There was special enthusiasm among the first time voters to take part in the festival of democracy. There are a total of 1.93 lakh first time voters in the 18-19 years age group.

Nadda along with his wife and other family members sought blessings of the family deity at his place Vijaypur in the Bilaspur (Sadar) constituency. “BJP will form the government with a comfortable majority as people have realised the benefits of a double engine government,” said Nadda before casting his vote.

He said AAP was nowhere in the contest and it was a direct fight between BJP and Congress. He said there was a pro-incumbency in favour of the BJP which the results will prove.

Similar, Pratibha Singh accompanied by her MLA son Vikramaditya Singh prayed at the Lord Shani temple in their native place Rampur, before starting the crucial day of polling. She said people will vote the BJP out of power as every section of society be it youth, employees, women or fruit growers are disenchanted with the BJP rule. Virbhadra Singh, who is no more but he still lives on in the hearts of the people, she added.

CM Thakur accompanied by his wife Dr Sadhna Thakur and two daughters cast their vote in their ancestral village in the Seraj segment in Mandi district. “I am very confident about BJP winning the government. People have realised that it is only under PM Modi that the state and country can develop as they have seen in the last five years,” said Thakur.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also cast his vote at his native place Samirpur in Hamirpur district. His father and two-time CM PK Dhumal also cast his vote.

A total of 55.92 lakh voters, including 27.37 lakh women voters. There are 68 assembly segments, including 17 reserved for the SC, three for the scheduled tribe (ST) and 40 general seats. The voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including 24 women.

In the last assembly elections in 2017, BJP had won 44 seats, Congress 21, two Independents and one CPM. The total voter turnout in the last assembly elections in 2017 was 75.57 per cent but some predominantly urban sectors saw a low turnout.