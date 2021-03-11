British Deputy High Commissioner calls on Himachal Pradesh Governor at Raj Bhavan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

British Deputy High Commissioner in India Caroline Rowett called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan today.

In her courtesy call, she discussed various sectors of mutual understanding and cooperation. The Governor said Himachal Pradesh has immense reserves of biodiversity, which were important from the tourism point of view and needed to be explored.

He said, apart from this, both Himachal and the UK could work in coordination in the field of education and exchange knowledge at the university level. He also apprised her of the natural farming practised in the state.

The Governor honoured her by presenting her a Himachali cap and a shawl.