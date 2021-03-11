British-era Kasauli Club comes alive with week-long festivities

Enters 125th year | Annual week being held after 2 years

British-era Kasauli Club comes alive with week-long festivities

A view of the historic Kasauli Club, which has about 400 permanent members.

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 8

The 125-year-old British era Kasauli Club is bursting with activity as it celebrates its annual week after a gap of two years of Covid pandemic.

Regarded by the members as a second home, the club, which was set up in 1880 as a reading room, was initially open only to British civil servants and Army officers posted at Kasauli and in Dagshai cantonment.

Events being held after 2 yrs

The cultural week will culminate on June 11. It will see events like a live band display, sapling plantation, Kasauli King, Queen, Princess etc. A yoga session was also held — Romi Gill, executive member of club

It was rechristened as ‘Kasauli Club’ on January 1, 1898, by a resolution and was registered on September 21, 1898, at the Registrar’s Office, Lahore. The club was later renamed as “The Kasauli Club Ltd” and is now governed by the Companies Act, 1956.

Civilians began to get membership of the club only after 1960. Obtaining membership to this club has since then been a matter of prestige. It had a distinguished founder member, Major Younghusband, who was a valiant soldier, explorer and the Ambassador of the British community to Tibet.

In 1947, when the country gained Independence, British members headed by Sir Maurice Gwyer were adamant on having their pound of flesh before they left the country. They wanted to sell the club. This decision did not surprise the Indians as other European and Eurasian clubs owned by the British were also being sold. The sale of the club was the main item on the agenda of the general body meeting. However, the meeting had to be cancelled for the want of quorum. In the meantime, the chairman managed to get an interim injunction, forbidding the sale of the club. Faced with this legal writ, Sir Maurice Gwyer decided not to pursue the case.

The club has 400 permanent members and an equally long waiting list of people vying for its membership for as many as 15 years. The members comprise retired Army Generals, Supreme Court judges, ambassadors, bureaucrats, etc.,

Keeping its old tradition alive, the club celebrates its annual week comprising cultural and sporting events in the form of ‘Kasauli Week’. This much-awaited event brings to the town all its members residing in various parts of the country. This cultural bonanza was introduced by the club on May 5, 1922.

Old timers recall the tennis parties, the annual tennis matches when players from as far as Delhi, Lahore, Ambala, Bombay and Calcutta came to play. The Saturday dances, weekend lunches and beer sessions were all reminiscent of the British era.

Romi Gill, an executive member, said, “A slew of cultural and sporting events are being held this year after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic. The cultural week will culminate on June 11 and will see events like live band display, sapling plantation, events like Kasauli King, Kasauli Queen, Kasauli Princess, etc. A yoga session was also held today with focus on wellness.”

About the club

  • It was set up in 1880 as a reading room and was open only to British civil servants and Army officers
  • It was rechristened ‘Kasauli Club’ on January 1, 1898, and was registered on September 21, 1898, at the Registrar’s Office, Lahore.
  • It was later renamed ‘The Kasauli Club Ltd’ and is now governed by the Companies Act, 1956.
  • Civilians began to get membership only after 1960.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

2
Chandigarh

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

4
Punjab

'Today it was my son, tomorrow it could be yours…Yet to know his fault', says Sidhu Moosewala's father in his 'antim ardas' message

5
Sports

'Coach asked me to sleep with him': SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia

6
Punjab

Punjab cops sought red-corner notice against Goldy Brar just days ahead of Moosewala's murder

7
Nation

UP boy shoots dead mother as she stops him from playing PUBG

8
Trending

Videos: Sidhu Moosewala wins Punjab, some 90 days later

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

10
Diaspora

Canada super visa changes to benefit Indians the most; parents and grandparents can now stay longer

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

Living my father’s dream, says shot putter Jasmine
Chandigarh

Living my father's dream, says shot putter Jasmine Kaur who sets new Youth National Record

Illegal arms trade booms in state
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Top News

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Mumbai cops to quiz gangster in connection with threat lette...

Hurt by fabricated stories says Sidhu Moosewala’s father

Hurt by fabricated stories, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

Punjab Cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Punjab cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Police raid 7 jailed gangsters’ houses in search of arms, ammo

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Police raid 7 jailed gangsters' houses in search of arms, ammunition

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Move comes despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement against i...

Cities

View All

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated in Amritsar

Saplings planted along BRTS lane in utter neglect

Amritsar: Mountain of waste at Bhagtanwala dump catches fire, yet again

Ram Bagh's fountain lying defunct for last 5 years, authorities playing musical chairs

Digging case: Residents return back to their damaged homes

Youth found dead in car in Mohali market

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Two years on, upgrade of waste-processing plant in Chandigarh hanging fire

26 Congress councillors lend support to Mohali Mayor who recently joined BJP

HC takes note of delay in handing over plots by GMADA, HSVP

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

Ludhiana MC to promote cloth bags

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit in Punjab