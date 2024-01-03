British-era Old Dhalli tunnel to be developed as tourist spot

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 2

Built around 171 years ago, the rehabilitation and beautification work on the British-era Old Dhalli tunnel will be started soon. The government wants to preserve this architectural marvel that has withstood the test of time and develop it as a tourist attraction.

Built in 1852 The state government wants to preserve this architectural marvel, built in 1852

The walls of the tunnel have crumbled and developed cracks while water seepage has rendered it unsafe

The newly constructed double-lane Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel, located adjacent to the Old Dhalli tunnel, was thrown open for vehicular traffic last week

Now, the old tunnel won’t be used Firm will suggest budget Besides safety assessment and making suggestions on strengthening the tunnel, the private firm will suggest the budget required for the project. — Senior official, HP road and Other infra development corpn ltd

Over the years, the walls of the tunnel have crumbled and developed cracks while water seepage has rendered it unsafe. If not repaired now, the tunnel can collapse anytime. Himachal Pradesh Road and Other Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HPRIDC) has tasked Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with conducting a study of the tunnel and make suggestions.

A senior HPRIDC official told The Tribune, “L&T has submitted a draft report. We will review it and make observations, following which the final report will be prepared. Besides safety assessment and making suggestions on strengthening the tunnel, the private firm will also suggest the budget required for the project.”

He said, “The grouting of the tunnel, rock bolting, collection of water seeping through the tunnel walls and proper drainage will be done. Besides preserving the tunnel built in 1852, the Tourism Department is getting the beautification work done on the tunnel to develop it as a major tourist attraction. The tunnel is in a bad shape and if left unattended, it will collapse.”

The official said that the final report of the study would be submitted to the state government for approval and allocation of funds for the project.

Now, the old tunnel won't be used. The new tunnel, which was built at a cost of Rs 47.36 crore, is expected to ease traffic congestion. The single-lane old tunnel has outlived its design life, leading to regular traffic congestion.

