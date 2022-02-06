British-era Shanan hydropower project in bad shape

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 5

The British-era Shanan hydropower project at Jogindernagar, 40 km from here, is in a shambles due to the apathy of the Punjab Government. The lease of the project will expire in 2024, after which it will be handed over to the Himachal Government.

The penstocks of the powerhouse in bad shape. Tribune photo

The Punjab Government has failed to maintain the buildings, ropeway trolley service and other equipment. After the reorganisation of the states in 1966, the Shanan powerhouse was given to Punjab by the Central Government as the lease agreement was yet to expire.

99-year lease to end in 2024 During the British rule in 1925, it was constructed under a 99-year lease executed between Joginder Sen, Raja of Mandi state, and Col BC Batty, a British representative. The lease will end in 2024 after which Himachal will become the owner of the project.

The tail water of the river is being used by the state government for another two power projects.

The powerhouse was constructed against the backdrop of dense deodar forests with a four-stage haulage rail network starting from Jogindernagar up to Barot, a cup-shaped village on the banks of the Uhl. The tail water of the river is being used by the state government for another two power projects. The British had also laid a small guage rail line between Pathankot and Joginder Nagar to transport heavy machinery to the Shanan Complex. A ropeway trolley, one of a kind in the country, was also constructed.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Joginder Nagar MLA Parkash Rana had also raised the issue before Centre and demanded immediate transfer of the power house to Himachal, before its condition worsens. The Shanan powerhouse is one of the oldest powerhouses of the country, which used to feed the entire undivided Punjab, Lahore and Delhi before Independence. Its marvellous setting has made it more of a world tourist resort than a mere powerhouse. Thousands of tourists from across the world visit Barot to enjoy the ride of haulage way trucks and trolleys up to Barot.