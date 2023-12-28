British national dies in Manali

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 27

A British national, identified as Paul Barber William (63) of Bournemouth, was found dead at Nasogi village in Manali on Monday. According to the police, William was living here as a tenant and was not keeping well from some days. The landlord said William was found lying dead in his room. Manali Deputy Superintendent of Police KD Sharma said inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Manali