BRO begins snow-clearance work on way to Rohtang Pass

Mandi, March 18

The Border Roads Organisation has intensified snow-clearing operation beyond Atal Tunnel towards popular tourist destination Rohtang Pass so that it could be thrown open for traffic movement. Despite adverse geographical conditions, the BRO workforce and machinery are heading towards the snow-laden Rohtang Pass.

Sources say that if weather remains favourable, the BRO will restore this road to traffic by the end of April. The road was restored to traffic on May 20 last year.

The BRO had yesterday restored Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu highway from Sumdo to Losar in Lahaul and Spiti district for traffic movement. This highway was blocked to traffic due to recent heavy snowfall. Apart from this, the BRO has restored Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi (SKTT) road for traffic movement from Tandi up to Dared Nala in the district. Similarly, road connectivity has been ensured between Keylong and Darcha on the Manali-Leh highway.

The Public Works Department has intensified its restoration works on village link roads in the district. The work is under progress in remote Miyar valley to ensure road connectivity to the area residents at their earliest.

Anuradha Rana, chairperson of Zila Parishad Lahaul and Spiti, said that the restoration work of main and link roads in Lahaul and Spiti was going on at a fast pace. BRO and PWD have deployed workforce and machinery to clear snow from the blocked roads.

“Similarly, the HP State Electricity Board is working hard to restore power supply in Spiti valley, where massive damage was reported to power structure. Except Pin valley, power supply in the entire Spiti valley was restored yesterday. It is expected that power supply will be restored in Pin valley soon,” she said.

