BRO restores traffic on Udaipur-Keylong road

Mandi, March 11
The Border Roads Organisation has restored the Udaipur-Keylong road to traffic in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today after a gap of almost one week. This road was blocked to traffic between Keylong and Udaipur due to heavy snowfall.
Last night, a snow avalanche hit a house at Lalung village in Spiti valley, in which four persons were sleeping. The neighbourers rushed to the spot and rescued all of them. The house was buried under the heaps of snow.
ADC Kaza Rahul Jain said that no medical emergency was reported in this incident. He directed the patwari to assess the loss suffered by the house owner.
The BRO is working relentlessly to restore important internal roads of Lahaul and Spiti to ensure transportation facility to the area residents in case of any emergency.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...
Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP
A 1997-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Yadav has been ...