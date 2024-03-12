BRO restores traffic on Udaipur-Keylong road

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 11

The Border Roads Organisation has restored the Udaipur-Keylong road to traffic in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today after a gap of almost one week. This road was blocked to traffic between Keylong and Udaipur due to heavy snowfall.

Last night, a snow avalanche hit a house at Lalung village in Spiti valley, in which four persons were sleeping. The neighbourers rushed to the spot and rescued all of them. The house was buried under the heaps of snow.

ADC Kaza Rahul Jain said that no medical emergency was reported in this incident. He directed the patwari to assess the loss suffered by the house owner.

The BRO is working relentlessly to restore important internal roads of Lahaul and Spiti to ensure transportation facility to the area residents in case of any emergency.

