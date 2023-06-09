Broken drains

It is a tragedy waiting to happen as drains alongside the road near the old bus stand area are broken and can become a death trap for people travelling in a bus or any other vehicle that moves over it. Rainwater has also cut roadsides as drains not maintained properly —Anuj Malhotra, shiml

Stray dog menace in sanjauli area

Stray dogs bark at people walking in streets and on interior roads. They even chase vehicles. The dog menace in the Sanjauli area of Shimla has become a cause for concern. The authorities concerned must take immediate steps in the matter. The number of dogrs has increased in the area over the past few months. —Rakesh, sanjauli

Littered public places

Garbage dumped in the open emanates a foul smell. It has also become a breeding ground for diseases. It is also an eyesore for local residents and tourists. The garbage dumps give a bad impression. The authorities concerned should take needed action in the matter—Jyoti, shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]