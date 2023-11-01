Broken footpath inconveniences pedestrians

A broken pedestrian path in front of Punjabi dhaba near the Indira market in Mandi is posing a serious risk to people. The situation has turned out to be a nightmare for senior citizens and children who have to cross it daily. A careless step can land them in serious trouble. In the past few days, some people have already been injured while crossing it after their shoes got stuck in a broken area. The Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities must repair the path immediately to avoid any untoward incident. Shamsher Singh, Mandi

Garbage dumped near residential areas

Despite having designated garbage collection points in the city, people have been dumping waste in open near residential areas. With garbage being thrown in the open at Devnagar area, it not only emanates foul smell, but also invites disease especially in the monsoon season. The Shimla MC needs to take action against the violators. Ravi Sharma, Vikasnagar, Shimla

Monkey menace a cause for concern

With monkey menace persisting for years, the local administration has failed to take any concrete steps to provide relief to people from the issue. A comprehensive plan must be devised to address the problem as many are falling prey to the attacks almost every alternate day. Anshul Verma, Shimla

