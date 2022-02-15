Broken pipe causing water wastage

A broken pipe of a water supply scheme at the Palace Colony in Mandi town is causing inconvenience to the residents. It is complete wastage of potable water, which should be stopped with immediate effect. The Jal Shakti Department authorities should replace the broken pipe with a new one to stop water leakage in the area. — Ramesh, Mandi
No radiologist at health centre
The state should post a radiologist at the community health centre in the Mehla area in Chamba district soon. In the absence of the radiologist, people are facing problems in getting their X-rays done. The X-ray machine is available at the health centre, but it can't be utilised without a radiologist. — Bhuvan, Mehla (Chamba)
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
