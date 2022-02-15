Broken pipe causing water wastage

A broken pipe of a water supply scheme at the Palace Colony in Mandi town is causing inconvenience to the residents. It is complete wastage of potable water, which should be stopped with immediate effect. The Jal Shakti Department authorities should replace the broken pipe with a new one to stop water leakage in the area. — Ramesh, Mandi

No radiologist at health centre

The state should post a radiologist at the community health centre in the Mehla area in Chamba district soon. In the absence of the radiologist, people are facing problems in getting their X-rays done. The X-ray machine is available at the health centre, but it can't be utilised without a radiologist. — Bhuvan, Mehla (Chamba)

