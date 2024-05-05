Broken railing

A portion of the railing on a pedestrian path between Vikasnagar and Kasumpti is broken, posing a major risk of injury to the area residents, especially children and senior citizens. Since the railing is next to a steep drop, people can be seriously hurt, and even die, if they slip on this path. Keeping the safety of the residents in mind, the MC authorities should ensure that the railing is repaired as soon as possible. Prateek, Shimla
Stray cattle menace
THE Mahajan bazaar area of Mandi is no stranger to stray cattle. The animals roaming the market pose a threat to commuters during the day time. Both the shoppers and the animals can get seriously hurt in the event of an accident. The authorities concerned should ensure that the cattle are rehabilitated and roads made safe to commute. Manish, Mandi
Social media-obsessed youths risking lives
SEVERAL youngsters are putting their and others’ lives in danger while trying to make videos for social media. Many tourists, especially young people, can be spotted sitting on the roofs of moving vehicles for social media content. Some even try to hang from the windows of vehicles! This is very dangerous and can lead to major accidents. The police should take cognisance of the matter and penalise such people. Satish, Solan
