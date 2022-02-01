Broken railing poses risk in Mandi

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
Broken railing poses risk
Broken railing on way to the Lord Rama temple at Palace Colony in Mandi town is posing serious threat to pedestrians as well as motorcyclists crossing the area, especially during the twilight hours. The absence of a functional railing on the road can cause a major accident. The Mandi Municipal Corporation authority should install the railing with immediate effect to avoid any untoward incident. — Rajesh, Mandi
No toilets for tourists
Even though thousands of tourists visit Kufri every day, there is no proper arrangement of washrooms. As a result, women tourists face a lot of problem while visiting the hill station. The government should consider providing some basic facilities to the tourists. — Rakhee (tourist), Kufri
