Broken railing poses risk in Mandi

Broken railing poses risk

Broken railing on way to the Lord Rama temple at Palace Colony in Mandi town is posing serious threat to pedestrians as well as motorcyclists crossing the area, especially during the twilight hours. The absence of a functional railing on the road can cause a major accident. The Mandi Municipal Corporation authority should install the railing with immediate effect to avoid any untoward incident. — Rajesh, Mandi

No toilets for tourists

Even though thousands of tourists visit Kufri every day, there is no proper arrangement of washrooms. As a result, women tourists face a lot of problem while visiting the hill station. The government should consider providing some basic facilities to the tourists. — Rakhee (tourist), Kufri