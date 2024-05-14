Broken stairs a hazard to locals

The pedestrian stairs in the Housing Board Colony of Sanjauli are in a very bad condition and need to be repaired soon. These stairs can prove very dangerous and cause serious injuries, especially to senior citizens and children. The authorities concerned must repair these stairs as soon as possible in the interest of the residents’ safety. Geeta, Sanjauli

Larot experiencing surge in thefts

OVER the past few months, Rohru's Larot village has experienced an uptick in incidents of theft in hotels and shops. This has left villagers worried for their safety. The police are requested to take stock of the situation and round up the anti-social elements. Shanti, Rohru

Glass shards on road danger to pedestrians

SHARDS of glass can be found lying on the stretch of the road from Kasumpti to Vikasnagar, posing a serious threat of injury to pedestrians. These pieces of glass could damage the vehicles passing through this road. The authorities concerned are requested to remove these shards on priority, and fine those who throw glass items in the open. Jatin, Shimla

