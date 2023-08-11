Brothers hacked to death

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 10

Two brothers were brutally murdered in broad daylight by three unidentified youths, who stabbed the duo on the Nalagarh-Ramshehar road around 4.30 pm today.

According to Nalagarh DSP Feroz Khan, the duo, identified as Kunal and Dipan, were working as electricians in the industrial area where their maternal uncle was working as a driver since the last one year. They hail from a village in Jalandhar.

“The duo had gone to Manali few days ago along with their friend Gaurav Gill, who also hails from their native village. They owned some money to a shopkeeper at Manali, which had become a cause of dispute among them,” added Khan.

They received a call from Gill today, who asked them to come on the Nalagarh-Ramshehar road to settle the dispute. The duo were beaten up and stabbed with sharp-edged weapons by three unidentified youths, who were waiting for them.

#Nalagarh #Solan