BSc 1st year results declared by SPU, Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 29

Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, on Thursday declared the result of first year BSc. The pass percentage stood at 14.38.

According to a spokesperson for the university, of the total 4,785 students that had appeared in the examination, as many as 688 students passed. “Shaina Sharma, a student of Mehar Chand Mahajan College, Kangra, secured the first place by securing a CGPA of 9.23. While Vandana, a student of Karsog college, secured the second position with a CGPA of 9.07, Shaheen and Aksh of Mehar Chand Mahajan College, Kangra, secured the third place by obtaining 9.05 CGPA,” he added.

“Students should visit the university’s online exam portal and check their results with the help of their registration number. They can download the detailed marks sheet from the portal,” he said.

#Mandi