BSNL restores telecom services in Miyar valley

Mandi, April 14
Network problem at Tingret panchayat in the Miyar valley, which was disrupted due to recent heavy snowfall, has been rectified and services restored. Harish Chandran, General Manager, BSNL, Mandi Zone, attended recently attended a virtual meeting and assured the District Election Officer that the BSNL network was functioning smoothly in the district.
He said that uninterrupted telecom services were being provided in other remote areas of the district. The Tribune had highlighted the plight of the Miyar valley residents who were suffering due to disruption in telecom services.
Kumari Anita, pradhan of Tingret panchayat, said, “The BSNL has restored telecom services in our panchayat for which we have been struggling for the past one week. We are thankful to the BSNL authorities for resolving the issue in time.”
Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Rahul Kumar said that keeping in view the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly byelections, BSNL officials should ensure uninterrupted telecommunication services in the tribal district. Proper telecommunication services were required so that there was no inconvenience related to network during the elections and the election process.
Rahul reviewed various network-related issues with BSNL officials at Keylong and directed them that the network system in the remote and inaccessible areas of Lahaul and Spiti district should be strengthened in time.
The Deputy Commissioner also took updates about link roads to villages from PWD officials at the meeting. He directed the officials to repair link roads in the Miyar valley and other remote areas. Assistant Returning Officer-cum-SDM, Keylong, Rajneesh Sharma, BSNL Assistant Engineer Gaurav Sharma, Tehsildar (Election) Pawan Rana, pradhan of Tingret panchayat Anita Kumari and employees of the Election Department attended
the meeting.
