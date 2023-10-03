BSNL to install 625 4G towers

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 2

BSNL Chief General Manager, Himachal Pradesh, Jaswinder Singh Sahota has said that the corporation is installing 625 new 4G towers under the 4G saturation project funded by the Government of India.

It will cover areas where no other company’s signal is available. Around 3,000 villages will be brought under its purview in the state. The project is likely to be completed by December-end.

Under the BharatNet Project 3, over 30,000 km optical fibre cable will be laid in the state to connect all villages and blocks so as to ensure high-speed Internet access for all. Sahota was at Baddi in connection with a Swachhata Hi Seva event where the BSNL initiated a cleanliness campaign in and around its premises.

BSNL (Solan) General Manager Jaspal Singh, DGM Sanjeev Tomar and the local staff were also present. Baddi Divisional Engineer Dinesh Kumar, Nalagarh SDO Ranjit Singh and Baddi SDO Krishna Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

#BSNL #Solan