BSNL unveils landline Internet services in Kaza

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 2

Jaswinder Singh Sahota, Chief General Manager (BSNL), HP Telecom Circle, inaugurated high speed internet (FTTH) on landline at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district.

The BSNL is the first service provider to start FTTH services in Kaza that has tough geographical and topographical conditions. Now, the people of this remote region would be able to avail of the true benefits of Digital India. The people of the tribal region have been demanding this service for a long time.

Local administration officials appreciated the efforts of the BSNL in providing the services. They urged the BSNL to start 4G services in the region while assuring it of their cooperation.

Sahota said that the BSNL would soon start 4G services in the region. General Manager (Shimla) Arvind Sharma said that local people, district administration and tourism stakeholders of the district would benefit from the launch of FTTH services in Kaza.

General Manager (Bharatnet) Sanjay Gupta, DGM Upender Pathak, DGM Chander Mohan, Divisional Engineer Rajesh Khurana and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Agarsen Negi were present on the occasion.

