Budding problem for apple growers

Shimla, April 12

In several areas of upper Shimla, apple growers are noticing more leaf buds than flowers in their orchards. It is causing a lot of stress to them as it will lead to a significantly reduced production of the fruit.

As per scientists, last year’s excessive rain and subsequent premature leaf fall could be one of the reasons for less flowering this time.

Dinesh Thakur, Associate Director, Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station, Mashobra, said following complaints from farmers, a two-member team comprising Neena Chauhan, Associate Professor, Fruit Science, and Upinder Sharma, a soil scientist, visited several orchards located at the altitude of 4,000 to 6,500 ft in the Chopal area of Shimla district to check and address the problem.

The team found out that the concerns raised by the apple growers were true. The scientists also put forth the possible reasons behind the problem.

“The unfavourable climatic condition last year like excessive rainfall, less than required sunshine and premature leaf fall might have led to the imbalance in C:N (carbon to nitrogen) ratio and less carbohydrate production. All this could have led to the formation of more leaf buds than flower buds,” said Chauhan. She added that the other reason behind excess number of leaf buds could be the indiscriminate use of plant growth regulators. “The orchardists are using three sprays of promalin as against one-time application as recommended by the University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. The growers should strictly follow the university recommendations for the insect, pest and nutrient management to get regular and quality fruit in their orchards,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sharma, the second member of the team, pointed out that fertilizer imbalance could also be a factor. “In most orchards in the area, the growers are not following the horticulture university’s recommendations while using fertilizer, which can affect growth and metabolic processes of apple tree,” he said.

