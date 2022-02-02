Budget has nothing for common man, says Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 1

HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore today termed the Union Budget as a mere jugglery of figures. “The Union Budget has nothing to offer to the common man and as such it is anti-poor,” he said.

Rathore said the Budget failed to offer a solution to the two biggest problems of price rise and unemployment.

He said people had a lot of expectations from the Budget but in reality it had left everyone, including, the poor, middle class, employees, farmers and the youth disappointed.

Mandi MP Pratibha Singh termed the Union Budget as disappointing for Himachal as it had no announcements, specifically for the hill state. “We were hoping that some concrete announcements along with a budgetary allocation would be made for the expansion of the rail network in Himachal but no such thing has been done,” she said.

She said no allocation had been made for the construction of the airport in Mandi. The Budget would never be able to fulfil the targeted growth rate, she added.

