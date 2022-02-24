Budget session: Congress dubs Himachal Governor's Address as bundle of lies, stages walkout

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, February 23

The Congress staged a walkout during the Governor’s Address on the opening day of the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha here today.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was halfway through his 50-page Address when Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri stood up and said that the address was just a bundle of lies, which the people of Himachal had rejected. “The people have already rejected the BJP regime and all that is being stated here is nothing but lies,” he said.

All Congress legislators stood up and started raising slogans and later staged a walkout. The Governor continued with the Address as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, ministers and BJP MLAs were seated in the House.

Agnihotri said whatever had been mentioned in the budget presented by the Chief Minister last year was not reflected in the Governor’s address. “Their only achievement is that they have pushed the state on the brink of bankruptcy with no check on wasteful expenditure and the debt trap only mounting,” said Agnihotri.

He said the government had failed to get a special financial package from the Centre. He added that every section of society was disappointed with the government, which had failed to generate employment avenues. The hydro-power sector had crashed and deteriorating law and order had added to the woes of the people.

Thakur said the Opposition should have at least extended some courtesy by listening to the complete address of the Governor. “The behaviour of the Congress members is condemnable. I hope they will take part in constructive discussions and not be guided by petty political considerations,” he added.

Thakur said it was wrong for the Congress to stage a walkout midway and term the Address as a bundle of lies.

