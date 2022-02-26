Budget Session: Strikes, protests can cost Himachal govt staff jobs

Govt order issued in view of frequent demonstrations outside Vidhan Sabha

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur speaks in the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Friday.

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, February 25

Holding a strike, protest or a dharna can cost state government employees their jobs, according to an order issued by the state Personnel Department today. Employees have been protesting in support of their demands.

“Defaulters indulging in unlawful activities should immediately be placed under suspension or removed from service,” the order stated. The order comes against the backdrop of protests and demonstrations held outside the Vidhan Sabha by anganwari workers, outsourced and other employees, both regular as well as contractual, causing embarrassment to the government.

“Protests by employees when the Vidhan Sabha session is going on is tantamount to gross indiscipline, insubordination and dereliction of official duties. Participation in such activities by government servants is unbecoming of them and will constitute a sufficient reason to proceed against them under Rule 11 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965,” the order stated.

It stated that during employees protest, often forcible confinement of public servants were witnessed, and demonstrations and meetings were held on office premises during working hours by resorting to pen-down strike of taking casual leave. Such activities, demonstrations, measures were detrimental and prejudicial to the public order and also involved criminal offences such as wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, criminal trespass or abetment, incitement to commit offences, it added.

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri had yesterday accused Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of behaving in a dictatorial manner by threatening employees. Interestingly, the Chief Minister had said in the Vidhan Sabha yesterday that the employees had also given a tough time to the previous Congress government, hence it was nothing new.

The government had faced embarrassment when more than 200 uniformed police constables descended on the Chief Minister’s official residence some time ago to demand enhanced pay scales. The doctors of the Health Department, too, had been observing a token strike, before calling off their agitation yesterday.

'Gross indiscipline'

  • Protests by government staff when the Vidhan Sabha session is going on amounts to gross indiscipline, insubordination and dereliction of official duties, the order states.
  • Participation in such activities by employees will constitute a sufficient reason to proceed against them.
  • Protests detrimental and prejudicial to public order and also involved criminal offences.

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

