Himachal: Budget suggestions invited

Shimla, February 3
The government has invited suggestions from public, industries, trade and farmer bodies for the state Budget, an official spokesperson said here today.
A web portal on the Finance Department website has been launched for suggestions. The suggestions could be sent by email to budgetidea.hp@gmail.com or by letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Room No. 524, Armsdale Building, HP Secretariat, Shimla by February 15, he said.—
